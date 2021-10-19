Covid-19: Lowest rise in daily cases in 231 days

Scripting a survival
India logged 13,058 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 231 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,40,94,373, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll climbed to 4,52,454 with 164 fresh fatalities, while the active cases declined to 1,83,118, the lowest in 227 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 114 consecutive days now.
The active cases comprise 0.54 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.14 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
A decrease of 6,576 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 11,81,314 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 59,31,06,188.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 50 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.36 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 116 days, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,58,801, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 98.67 crore.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.
“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the Ministry said on its website, adding that State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
