Covid-19: Maharashtra bans home isolation in highly infected districts

The Maharashtra government has banned home isolation of Covid-19 patients in 18 districts where the positivity rate is higher and has ordered the district administrations to increase the number of Covid-19 Care Centres.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope while speaking to reporters in Mumbai said that there are 3,27,000 active patients in Maharashtra and the recovery rate is 93 per cent. He added that the positivity rate has come down to 12 per cent and the death rate is 1.5 per cent.

“There are 18 districts where positivity rate is higher compared to the positivity rate in the State. We have suggested during the review meeting of 18 districts that home isolation must be stopped 100 per cent and Covid Care Centres must be increased. All patients must be isolated in these centres,” said Tope. He added that the funds required for the Covid-19 care centres are being made available.

Tope added that the government has ordered that Covid-19 tests must not be randomly conducted just to bring down the positivity rate. “Testing must be increased in a focused way. Strict orders have been given that there must not generalised testing. High and low-risk contacts of positive patients must be tested,” said Tope.

The State government has also decided to involve ASHA workers in Covid-19 testing. Tope said that ASHA workers will be involved in rapid antigen tests and home tests with newly introduced kits. The government has ordered a fire audit of all health institutes including hospitals and labs.

Tope said that the government is increasing the infrastructure and logistics to face the third wave of Covid-19 and focusing on pediatric wards and medicines.

“State has 2,245 mucormycosis patients and the State has notified mucormycosis as a notifiable disease. Notification in this regard has been issued by the State Health Department. Amphotericin B (used for an antifungal medication) is controlled by the government of India. We are distributing it to districts as the centre is providing. We have issued a global tender for this, and by June 1, we will get 60,000 vials for the State,” said Tope.