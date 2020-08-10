Covid-19: Maharashtra CM urged to curtail malpractices happening at private hospitals

The Maharashtra Government has been unsuccessful in controlling private hospitals, who are extorting patients under the garb of Covid treatment, said Maharashtra State BJP Chief spokesperson, Keshav Upadhyay, in a media statement on Monday.

He said that the recent public statement by Former Maharashtra Minister of State (Home) and Senior Congress Leader, Siddharam Mhetre said that if people want their Covid report to be negative then they must wear shabby clothes, rubber stamps the fact that in Maharashtra that people are being fooled by private labs and hospitals. They are being issued Covid positive reports when they have not been infected with the virus.

Upadhyay said that a former Minister had pointed out the wrong practices done under the garb of COVID testing at a recent Congress Party meeting,held at Solapur. The former Minister had openly said that if you visit a Covid testing centre in good clothes then the reports would be positive. Such a statement by a senior Congress Party leader has pointed out deep rot in the Covid testing carried out by private labs.

Upadhyay also added that if Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray personally took stock of the situation then such kindof practices could be controlled.