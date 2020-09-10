Covid-19: Highlight awareness about credibility of govt healthcare facilities, says Uddhav Thackeray

The state government is creating a large number of health facilities for fighting the pandemic. Despite the excellent quality, the public is sceptical about it. Therefore, the State Government agencies should make efforts to increase the credibility of all such public facilities, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a state-of-the-art laboratory for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Thackeray said that given the growing prevalence of corona, the State Government is focusing on building facilities as per the needs of each city. In the early days of the state, there were only a handful of laboratories. Today the state has 550 laboratories. Although these facilities have been set up, there is a need to create confidence in the minds of the people about these facilities,

Given the growing number of corona patients in the near future, the state government has decided to provide 80 per cent oxygen to hospitals and 20 per cent to the industry. The available oxygen supply will be distributed through a central mechanism, he said.

All celebrated the Ganapati celebration with restraint with restraint and as per the guidelines of the government. But during this time, the State government has seen many examples of family members getting corona. Therefore, My family is My responsibility campaign should be not carried out more effectively, he added.