Covid-19: Maharashtra govt not in favour of relaxing restrictions

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
Even as demand to remove all restrictions imposed during the lockdown is gaining momentum, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hinted that the State government would not succumb to it.
After State Transport buses were allowed to ply across the State, multiplex owners, gym owners, industries and traders’ bodies have demanded that the government should support full-fledged resumption of operations. Religious bodies in the State have demanded that temples be opened immediately.
However, Thackeray speaking at a meeting of civic officials in Thane said that carelessness in handling the pandemic would have serious consequences. He said that many countries have experienced a second wave of coronavirus, so no decision will be taken in haste.
He insisted that even as the government has started ‘Mission Begin Again’ and relaxed many restrictions, all restrictions could not be removed as of now.
“Till a vaccine becomes available, increasing the number of tests, health facilities and reducing costs of treatment while ensuring social distancing, washing hands and wearing of masks continue to be the best defence against the virus,” said the Chief Minister while inaugurating a Covid-19 treatment centre in Pune recently.
According to State officials, the government would not take any step about the relaxation of restrictions without consulting all stakeholders and the Centre.
