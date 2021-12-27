National

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 1,426 new cases; fatality rate 2.12 per cent

State reports 26 new cases of Omicron infection

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,426 new Covid-19 cases and 21 Covid-19 deaths, taking the case fatality rate to 2.12 per cent. The State also reported 26 new cases of Omicron variant.

As of Monday, there are 10,441 active Covid-19 cases in the State. About 91,464 people are in home quarantine and 880 people in institutional quarantine. 776 patients were discharged on Monday.

Omicron patients

Out of 26 new cases of the Omicron variant reported from Maharashtra, 11 patients are from Mumbai, followed by Raigad (Panvel Municipal Corporation) (5), Thane city (4), Nanded (2). Nagpur, Palghar, Bhivandi-Nizampur municipal limits and Pune rural reported one patient each. To date, 167 patients are reported to be infected with the Omicron variant in the State.

Published on December 27, 2021

