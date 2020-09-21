Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 15,738 cases

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The number of fresh Covid infections in Maharashtra on Monday, dropped to 15,738. Yesterday, it was 20,598 cases.
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a tweet informed that 32,007 patients have also been cured of the infections. Till date, 9.16 lakh patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the State.
Around 2.74 lakh active patients. The patient recovery rate in the State is 74.84 per cent.
A media statement issued under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Public Health Department said that 344 Covid deaths were reported on Monday and with a case fatality rate of 2.7 per cent. Out of 59.12 lakh laboratory samples, 12.24 lakh samples were tested positive (20.71 per cent) for Covid until today. Currently, 18.58 lakh people are in-home quarantine and 35,517 people are in institutional quarantine.
Among all the districts, Pune continues to be at the top with 74,768 patients. Thane district is in the second place with 29,654. Mumbai is on the third place with 27,787. On the other end of the spectrum is the remote district of Gadchiroli with only 367 patients.
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
