Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 1,881 new cases 

A 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for the B.A.5 variant, the Maharashtra Health Department has said.

Genomic sequencing by the Pune-based BJ Medical College revealed that the woman was asymptomatic and had recovered in home isolation.

The state health department added that no Covid-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday. The state had a case fatality rate of 1.87 per cent, and a total of 8,432 active case.

Mumbai city reported 1,242 cases, while Thane and Navi Mumbai reported 123 and 108 cases respectively. Mumbai circle reported 1,690 cases. Pune city reported 82 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. However other districts and cities have not reported a surge in the number of cases.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope recently asked municipal and district administrations to increase the number of Covid-19 tests. The state government has asked people to follow Covid-19 norms to prevent the spread of the virus. However, the State government has not yet made wearing a mask in public places mandatory.

The recent meeting of the State Task Force on Covid-19 had discussed the rising number of cases.