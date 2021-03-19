National

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 25,000-plus new cases for the second consecutive day

Our Bureau | Updated on March 19, 2021

For the second consecutive day Maharashtra reported 25,000 plus new Covid infection. On Friday, it had reported 25,681 new cases, while on Thursday, the number was a tad higher at 25,833. Incidentally, today’s numbers were the highest single-day rise since the onset of the pandemic.

As on Friday, there are 1,77,560 active cases with Pune district topping the state’s list with 37,384 cases.

According to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department’s statement, 14,400 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number to 21.89 lakh. The recovery rate is at 90.42 per cent, but the state also reported 70 Covid deaths with a fatality rate of 2.20 per cent. Currently, 8.67 lakh people are in home quarantine, and 7,848 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the imposition of lockdown was an option amid the surge in the Covid cases and urged the people to cooperate and follow norms voluntarily as they did last time.

He further added that it is now a priority to ensure that everyone is vaccinated with new vaccines available.

Published on March 19, 2021
coronavirus
Covid-19
Maharashtra
