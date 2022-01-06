Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 36,265 new cases; 13 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 36,265 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally of active Covid-19 infected patients to 1,14,847. Mumbai city reported 19,780 cases, while Mumbai circle, which includes Mumbai city reported 30,312 cases.

According to the State Health Department, 8,907 patients were discharged on Thursday. The recovery rate in the State is 96.17 per cent. On Thursday, 13 Covid-19 deaths were reported, and the case fatality rate in the state is 2.08 per cent. Currently, 5,85,758 people are in-home quarantine and 1,368 people are in institutional quarantine.

On Thursday, 79 patients with Omicron infection were reported in the State, of which 57 are from Mumbai. To date, 876 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the State. Out of these, 381 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.