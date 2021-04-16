Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 63,729 new cases; highest spike since pandemic

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Maharashtra reported 63,729 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours, the highest single-day spike. The earlier record of 63,294 cases reported on April 11. 398 Covid-19 deaths reported in the State on Friday, and the case fatality rate in the State is 1.61 per cent.
According to the data released by the State government, 45,335 patients were discharged on Friday, and 30,04,391 patients have discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state is 81.12 per cent.
Out of 2,33,08,878 laboratory samples 37,03,584 have been tested positive (15.89%) for Covid-19 until today. Currently 35,14,181 people are in home quarantine and 25,168 people are in institutional quarantine.
In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 8,803 fresh infections and 53 deaths, while Pune city reported 5,437 new cases and 65 deaths.
