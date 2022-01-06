Covid -19: Maharashtra worried as over 220 govt doctors infected in Mumbai

As about 220 resident doctors at government hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three days. Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said the city will face a crisis if infected doctors continue to rise. He added that the government will hire contractual medical practitioners to address the shortage of manpower.

Speaking to media in Mumbai Deshmukh said, “ The situation would turn challenging if there is no reduction in the number of doctors getting infected. But we have taken timely cognizance and taken steps. I am confident that we will come out of this situation”. He added that the State government has authorised superintendents of government hospitals to appoint contractually medical staff if required.

According to reports, at least 220 resident doctors at government hospitals in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three days. Doctors from King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, R N Cooper Hospital and other few hospitals have tested Covid-19 positive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse – Patil said that police staff above the age of 55 has been asked to work from home. He said that even during the second wave the State Home Department had issued similar orders.