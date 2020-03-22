Covid-19: Mangaluru CII seeks reliefs to MSMEs

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
The Mangaluru council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the Government to consider reliefs to MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) sector in case it decides to lock-down industries for a long time.
K Prakash Rao, Chairman of the Mangaluru council of CII, said that all tax and statutory due payments should be deferred by 30-45 days and no penal provisions be invoked for delayed payments.
He said the banks should provide moratorium period for repayment of loans and other forms of debts for six months, without impacting the credit rating. Norms for declaring NPA period in banks should be extended to 180 days.
He said most industries are facing force majeure issues for the contracts executed for supplies. Every MSME is stuck with huge inventories and big time value erosion of these commodities. In such a situation, the MSMEs need bank assistance by way of soft loan to tide over this situation.
He said minimum charges in the electricity bills should be suspended for the period.
Stating that ESI Corporation has brought out notification extending cover to Covid-19 victims, he said this cover is to those employees who are infected and requiring treatment.
“We will need the ESI to cover the wage (at least 50 per cent) for employees under quarantine, too. Many of the employees have their relatives in the UAE and would have returned home now. They are required to be under self-quarante under these circumstances. However, if they are not compensated, they will not do this. We must strongly recommend to the Government that ESI must provide compensation for wages for quarantining period also,” he added.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...