Covid-19: Mining industry seeks deferral of statutory dues

The mining industry has sought a deferral of statutory dues to tide over the hit of COVID-19 on industrial activity.
In a representation to the Centre, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) has asked for deferring of statutory dues such as mineral royalties, District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust, transfer charges and other levies and cess imposed by State government for at least 12 months (till March 31, 2021).
FIMI said the mining industry is reeling under heavy pressure to pay existing loans and balance payments and incur fixed cost towards manpower salary, healthcare among others.
“With moratorium on statutory payment, mining companies / manufactures of commodities will be able to cope with cost at subdued production level and thereby manufacturing industry will be able to sustain in this tough time in India,” FIMI said.
DMF as CSR spend
In addition to this relaxation, the mining industry is also eying DMF collections that are accrued with the district authorities.
FIMI has sought that contribution to DMF be considered as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spend of the company or else consider allowing companies to spend that fund in nearby community development rather than deposit with district authorities.
The purpose of DMF is to carry out development activities in the district where mining is being undertaken which is akin to CSR activities, FIMI said.
The industry body is also seeking a withdrawal of export duty on iron ore (with more than 58 per cent iron) and rationalisation of taxes on mining among other proposals.
