National

COVID-19: Modi speaks to Sonia, Manmohan, other leaders

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 05, 2020 Published on April 05, 2020

A file picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to several leaders, including his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Pranab Mukherjee, on the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said Modi also called up various leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK’s M K Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

Modi spoke to former President Pratibha Patil and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to the deadly Covid-19 (coronavirus disease).

The prime minister will also interact with floor leaders of various political parties via video conference on Wednesday.

Published on April 05, 2020
national politics
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
AP Medi-Tech Zone set to manufacture ventilators, Covid-19 testing kits