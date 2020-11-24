Covid-19: Modi to convene meeting of CMs to discuss vaccination strategy

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
A significant fall in daily cases reported by Delhi has resulted in fresh Covid-19 cases coming down to around 38,000 while recoveries remained over 42,000 during the last 24 hours. During the same period, 480 people succumbed to the infection.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be convening a virtual meeting of Chief Ministers of different States on Tuesday to discuss, among other things, the strategy to vaccinate frontline corona warriors as one or more Covid-19 vaccines are expected to receive emergency use authorisation if the ongoing Phase 3 trials are found to be effective.
However, cases are still rising in many States, such as Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. As of now, there are close to 4.39 lakh active Covid-19 cases in India.
India has so far reported around 91.78 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 86.05 lakh recovered. As many as 1,34,218 people have died of Covid-19 since the first case was reported in the country on January 30.
According to Indian Council of Medical Research, close to 11 lakh tests were carried out in the country since Monday morning.
