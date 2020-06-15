Covid-19: More recoveries than new cases in Kerala on June 14

Kerala’s roller-coaster ride on the Covid-19 front delivered a welcome surprise on Sunday when it reported more recoveries than new active cases even as it toyed with the phase-3 of the Mission Vande Bharat that brought more non-residents home to its international airports the same day.

Among these flights were Doha-Kochi (183 passengers); Kuwait-Kochi (181); Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram (183); and Muscat-Kannur (184). The State had seen new infection cases spike in the wake of the first two Vande Bharat Mission phases as well as citizens streaming in from other states.

Single-day highs earlier

The period from mid-May to the first week of June saw new cases hit the single-day high so far of 111 on June 5 ,while deaths had reached the highest (three) only the previous day. The last death case (single) came in on June 12. But new cases have retreated since to two-digits even as recoveries have started to look up.

The death toll till Sunday, June 14, is 19 and the total number of active cases at 1,341. The big surprise was that test results of as many as 56 patients under treatment proved negative the same day while new cases were lower at 54. The moot question is how long the state possibly can hold on to this trend.

Quarantines above two lakh

Of the 54 new cases, 23 persons had returned from overseas (the UAE 13; Saudi Arabia-5; Nigeria-3 and Kuwait-2) and 25 from other states (Maharashtra-13); Tamil Nadu-9; Karnataka-1; Delhi and Haryana-1 each). Three people have got infected through primary contact. Three health workers too are infected.

A total of 2,42,767 people are under observation, of which 2,40,744 are under surveillance at home or institutional quarantine and 2,023 are isolated in hospitals. Sunday alone saw 224 new admissions. The state has ramped up testing from a few hundreds daily till recently, to significantly high of a few thousands.

Lags neighbouring states

During the ending Sunday noon, 4,848 samples were tested, taking the number of total samples sent close to 1.5 lakh. But here, Kerala clearly lags neighbouring states by a huge margin (7.1 lakh in Tamil Nadu; 4.43 lakh in Karnataka; 5.52 lakh in Andhra Pradesh).

In respect of tests per million rankings too, a similar picture emerges. Kerala has tested 4,247 people per million, which is a huge improvement from the May levels. But Karnataka has tested 6,747; Tamil Nadu, 9,388; while Andhra Pradesh pips them all to it at a five-figure of 10,574, the highest in the South.

Break-up of the figures says Kerala has so far sent 1,12,962 samples of individuals, of which results of 2,851 are awaited. In addition, 30,785 samples were collected from priority groups such as health workers, migrant labourers and those with high social contacts, of which 28,935 have proved negative.