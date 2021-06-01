Covid-19: Mumbai civic body issues fresh set of guidelines

As Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a fresh set of guidelines for restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai.

As per the new break the chain orders for the city, all essential shops will be allowed to operate in the city from 7 am to 2 pm, in a week.

All non-essential shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to remain open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Shops on the left side of the street will be allowed to open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The shops will operate from 7 am to 2 pm.

The arrangement will be swapped again in the second week. However, shops will remain closed on weekends. The new orders also permit the delivery of essentials and non-essentials through e-commerce. Relaxations have been brought in owing to a decrease in cases in the city.

Also read: Covid-19: India vaccinated over 27 lakh people in a day

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed concern over the heavy vehicular traffic in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Chief Minister warned that lockdown-like restrictions will be made stricter if such traffic persists, as per a LiveMint report.

Mumbai reported 676 new cases on Monday. The number of discharged patients stood at 5,570. Total recovered patients were 6,66,796. The city now has an overall recovery rate of 94 per cent. Total active patients in the city are 22,390, as per the official data shared by BMC.

The doubling rate now stands at 433 days while the growth rate of cases between May 24 and May 30 is 0.15 per cent.

Also read: Maharashtra lockdown extended till June 15

The Maharashtra Government on late Sunday evening brought in a few relaxations from Covid restrictions for municipal corporation areas of Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, New Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali Vasai-Virar, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik and for districts with lesser Covid cases.

The decision on relaxations by the State government is based on the positivity rate in these areas falling to 10 per cent or lesser and the occupancy of total oxygen beds is less than 40 per cent.

The new guidelines for restrictions in the State have come into effect from today starting at 7 am and will be in force till June 15, 7 am.