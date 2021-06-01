Covid-19: Mumbai civic body issues fresh set of guidelines

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
As Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a fresh set of guidelines for restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai.
As per the new break the chain orders for the city, all essential shops will be allowed to operate in the city from 7 am to 2 pm, in a week.
All non-essential shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to remain open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Shops on the left side of the street will be allowed to open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The shops will operate from 7 am to 2 pm.
The arrangement will be swapped again in the second week. However, shops will remain closed on weekends. The new orders also permit the delivery of essentials and non-essentials through e-commerce. Relaxations have been brought in owing to a decrease in cases in the city.
Also read: Covid-19: India vaccinated over 27 lakh people in a day
However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed concern over the heavy vehicular traffic in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Chief Minister warned that lockdown-like restrictions will be made stricter if such traffic persists, as per a LiveMint report.
Mumbai reported 676 new cases on Monday. The number of discharged patients stood at 5,570. Total recovered patients were 6,66,796. The city now has an overall recovery rate of 94 per cent. Total active patients in the city are 22,390, as per the official data shared by BMC.
The doubling rate now stands at 433 days while the growth rate of cases between May 24 and May 30 is 0.15 per cent.
Also read: Maharashtra lockdown extended till June 15
The Maharashtra Government on late Sunday evening brought in a few relaxations from Covid restrictions for municipal corporation areas of Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, New Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali Vasai-Virar, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik and for districts with lesser Covid cases.
The decision on relaxations by the State government is based on the positivity rate in these areas falling to 10 per cent or lesser and the occupancy of total oxygen beds is less than 40 per cent.
The new guidelines for restrictions in the State have come into effect from today starting at 7 am and will be in force till June 15, 7 am.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...