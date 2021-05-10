Covid-19: Mumbai model receives applause

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to receive applause for its efforts to control the second wave of Covid-19 in Mumbai city.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd, tweeted on Monday, “I just studied the Maharashtra and BMC model of decentralised Covid management n super impressed with it’s uniquely thought out processes Kudos to @OfficeofUT n @mybmc n its dynamic Iqbal Singh Chahal.The whole country should follow these COVID beating methods.” Earlier NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said in a tweet, “Centralised bed allotment, anticipating oxygen storage facilities, common allotment of beds even in pvt hospitals, dashboards for monitoring, war rooms for patient follow up. Inspirational Mumbai model of Covid Mngmnt. Congrats @mybmc Commissioner Chahal & his Gr8 team”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated efforts taken by the Maharashtra government to tackle the Covid-19 second wave while speaking to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and last week the Supreme Court (SC) praised Mumbai’s response to the spread of Covid-19 on Wednesday, proposing that the Mumbai model be replicated in Delhi.

However, former State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC of under-reporting Covid-19 fatalities and “manipulating” the viral infection rate in the city. The BMC rejected the criticism that it was creating a false picture that the pandemic situation in Mumbai was being brought under control. “The allegation is completely baseless and the BMC administration rejects it. The Covid-19 testing and recording of deaths due to the infection were being done as per the criteria laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” it said.

