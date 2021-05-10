Covid-19: Mumbai model receives applause

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to receive applause for its efforts to control the second wave of Covid-19 in Mumbai city.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Biocon Ltd, tweeted on Monday, “I just studied the Maharashtra and BMC model of decentralised Covid management n super impressed with it’s uniquely thought out processes Kudos to @OfficeofUT n @mybmc n its dynamic Iqbal Singh Chahal.The whole country should follow these COVID beating methods.” Earlier NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said in a tweet, “Centralised bed allotment, anticipating oxygen storage facilities, common allotment of beds even in pvt hospitals, dashboards for monitoring, war rooms for patient follow up. Inspirational Mumbai model of Covid Mngmnt. Congrats @mybmc Commissioner Chahal & his Gr8 team”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated efforts taken by the Maharashtra government to tackle the Covid-19 second wave while speaking to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and last week the Supreme Court (SC) praised Mumbai’s response to the spread of Covid-19 on Wednesday, proposing that the Mumbai model be replicated in Delhi.
However, former State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC of under-reporting Covid-19 fatalities and “manipulating” the viral infection rate in the city. The BMC rejected the criticism that it was creating a false picture that the pandemic situation in Mumbai was being brought under control. “The allegation is completely baseless and the BMC administration rejects it. The Covid-19 testing and recording of deaths due to the infection were being done as per the criteria laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” it said.
With PTI inputs
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...