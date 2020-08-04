Covid-19: Music, yoga, entertainment part of therapy in this Covid-19 centre

While patients in Covid-19 care centres yearn to recuperate and return home, the centre in Solapur is an exception. Patients here want to continue staying at this care centre even after completion of treatment.

One of the Covid-19 care centres in Solapur in Maharashtra has become the talk of the town with its unique facilities for patients. The district administration now plans to replicate the model elsewhere.

The Maharashtra Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology College was turned into a Covid-19 care centre in May, and from last month the centre has been organising classes in yoga, music, and entertainment for patients. While special yoga trainers guide the patients, a musician conducts regular programmes at the centre. Also, FM radio is available for all patients.

Digambar Gaikwad, medical officer of South Solapur, says that Covid-19 patients require counselling and confidence-building, and the measures taken at the centre have helped them in speedy recovery. According to Gaikwad, patients want to continue to stay at the centre as they enjoy the experience. Currently, 178 Covid-19 positive patients are being treated at the centre.

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of the State government has published detailed information about this centre. Speaking to DGIPR, psychologist Prasanna Khatavkar said that one has to be mentally strong to combat Covid-19. “Entertainment, yoga and pranayama help patients keep away tension. Covid-19 centres must be equipped with WiFi,” he said.

Solapur district collector Milind Shambharkar told DGIPR that the initiative at the centre is the result of teamwork. The model will be taken to other centres in the district, he added. Counselling is key to help patients recover and the district administration will appoint counsellors at all centres, he said.