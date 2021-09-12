National

Covid-19: New cases decline to 1,608 in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 12, 2021

A Health worker collecting swab for Covid-19 tests, from travellers coming into city at Kempegowda KSRTC bus stand, in Bengaluru   -  The Hindu

Chennai reports 197 new cases, Coimbatore 212

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined to 1,608 from 1,639 on Saturday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,33,839.

After 1,512 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,473. The number of deaths registered was 22 and 1,55,807 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 197 (170) cases, while Coimbatore reported 212 (224) new cases, according to State Health department data.

Published on September 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like