Covid-19: New cases decline to 1,608 in Tamil Nadu

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined to 1,608 from 1,639 on Saturday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,33,839.

After 1,512 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,473. The number of deaths registered was 22 and 1,55,807 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 197 (170) cases, while Coimbatore reported 212 (224) new cases, according to State Health department data.