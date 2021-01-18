Covid-19: New cases decline further to 551 in Tamil Nadu

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined further to 551 in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,31,323. After 758 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases declined to 5,725.

There were eight deaths registered and 50,501 samples tested.

According to State health ministry data in Chennai, the number of infections was 158 while all the other 36 districts reported less number cases.