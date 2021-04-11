Covid-19: New cases in Telangana show record surge at 3,187

For the first time, new Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed 3,000 mark on a single day.

According to a bulletin released by the Government on Sunday, out of 1,15,311 tests conducted till 8 pm on Saturday, 3,187 new cases have been detected.

This was the highest ever new cases reported on a single day in the State since the beginning of the corona crisis.

With the death of seven patients in the 24 hours ending at 8 pm on Saturday, the total toll in the State due to the pandemic now stands at 1,759.

The total number of active cases in the State is now at 20,184 even as 787 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours.