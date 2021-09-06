Covid-19: New cases up marginally to 1,592 in Tamil Nadu; 18 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday increased marginally to 1,592 from 1,575 on Saturday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,22,678.

After 1,607 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,282. The number of deaths registered was 18 and 1,62,119 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 165 (167) while Coimbatore reported 229 (244) new cases, according to State Health department data.