Covid-19: New cases up marginally to 1,592 in Tamil Nadu; 18 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 06, 2021

A file photo of sports persons getting vaccinated at a special camp organised in Chennai.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

The total number of active cases now stands at 16,282

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday increased marginally to 1,592 from 1,575 on Saturday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,22,678.

After 1,607 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,282. The number of deaths registered was 18 and 1,62,119 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 165 (167) while Coimbatore reported 229 (244) new cases, according to State Health department data.

Published on September 06, 2021

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
