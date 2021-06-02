Covid-19: New infections in Delhi dip further to 576 on Wednesday

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The national capital Delhi’s daily new Covid-19 infections tally continued to move southwards to a two-and-a-half month low of 576 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday, as against 623 new infections recorded on Tuesday.
The number of fatalities on Wednesday stood at 103, taking the total death toll in the national capital since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 24,402. On Tuesday, the number of deaths stood at 62.
The daily test positivity rate dropped below 1 per cent for the third straight day at 0.78 per cent on Wednesday. This was lower than 0.88 per cent recorded on Tuesday.
The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in Delhi so far stood at 54,60,805
Of this, 42.20 lakh beneficiaries have received their first dose, while 12.41 lakh beneficiaries have received their second dose so far. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 7.34 per cent. The number of active cases in Delhi has come down to 9,364, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.71 per cent.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Minister, Satyendra Jain, visited five under-construction hospital sites of the Delhi government. In a bid to develop better health infrastructure in the national Capital, the Delhi government is working to revamp several existing hospitals, to increase the number of beds and also build new hospitals. Two new hospitals are being built by the Delhi government at Madipur and Jwalapuri. The Delhi government is also working on revamping the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...