Covid-19: New infections in Delhi dip further to 576 on Wednesday

The national capital Delhi’s daily new Covid-19 infections tally continued to move southwards to a two-and-a-half month low of 576 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday, as against 623 new infections recorded on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities on Wednesday stood at 103, taking the total death toll in the national capital since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 24,402. On Tuesday, the number of deaths stood at 62.

The daily test positivity rate dropped below 1 per cent for the third straight day at 0.78 per cent on Wednesday. This was lower than 0.88 per cent recorded on Tuesday.

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in Delhi so far stood at 54,60,805

Of this, 42.20 lakh beneficiaries have received their first dose, while 12.41 lakh beneficiaries have received their second dose so far. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 7.34 per cent. The number of active cases in Delhi has come down to 9,364, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Minister, Satyendra Jain, visited five under-construction hospital sites of the Delhi government. In a bid to develop better health infrastructure in the national Capital, the Delhi government is working to revamp several existing hospitals, to increase the number of beds and also build new hospitals. Two new hospitals are being built by the Delhi government at Madipur and Jwalapuri. The Delhi government is also working on revamping the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya.