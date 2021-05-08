Covid-19: New infections inch up to 27,397 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 27,397 coronavirus cases on Saturday (26,465 on Friday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 13,51,362. However, after 23,110 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,39,401.

There was a spike in the number of deaths registered at 241 (197 on Friday) and a total of 1,52,812 samples were tested.

Chennai reported the highest number of infections with 6,846, followed by Chengalpattu (2,458); Coimbatore (2,117); Tiruvallur (1,284) and Madurai (1,217).