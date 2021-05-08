National

Covid-19: New infections inch up to 27,397 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday

Chennai | Updated on May 08, 2021

Chennai reports highest number of infections at 6,846

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 27,397 coronavirus cases on Saturday (26,465 on Friday) to take the total number of infections in the State to 13,51,362. However, after 23,110 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,39,401.

There was a spike in the number of deaths registered at 241 (197 on Friday) and a total of 1,52,812 samples were tested.

Chennai reported the highest number of infections with 6,846, followed by Chengalpattu (2,458); Coimbatore (2,117); Tiruvallur (1,284) and Madurai (1,217).

Published on May 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.