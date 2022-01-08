Covid-19: Night curfew in Maharashtra; schools closed but industries to function with full capacity

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
With the number of Covid-19 cases rising rapidly, the Maharashtra government has announced night curfew and various other restrictions on public movement.
“It is imperative to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus” State Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty said in an order issued on Saturday night
No movement in groups of five or more people will be allowed from 5 AM to 11 PM. Also, no movement from 11 PM to 5 AM except for essential purposes will be allowed in the State. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to participate in cargo transport, industrial activities, and construction activities.
Private office managements have to rationalize the number of employees through work from home and staggering working hours. “ It is advised that not more than 50 per cent of regular attendance be reached and for this management may consider flexible hours for employees as well as keeping offices open for 24 hours and working in shifts” states the order. Only fully vaccinated employees will attend office physically.For government offices, there will be rationalization of employees present during office hours through promoting work from home as well as staggering of working hours depending on requirements.
All shopping malls, market complexes will function with 50 per cent capacity, and only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry. Shopping malls and complexes will be closed from 10 Pm to 8 AM every day. The same rules are applied to restaurants, eateries.
Schools and colleges along with coaching classes will remain till February 15, 2022 except for activities required to be taken by various educational boards for 10thand 12thstandard students. Swimming pools, gyms, SPAs, wellness centres, and beauty salons will remain closed. Haircutting saloons will function with 50 per cent capacity and will remain closed from 10 PM to 7 AM every day. Also all entertainmentparks, zoos, and museums will remain closed.Domestic travel
Double vaccination or mandatory negative RTPCR test report valid from up to 72 hours of the time of arrival into the State has been made compulsory. This applies to air, train as well as on-road passengers. This also applies to drivers, cleaners, and other support staff.
All sporting events will be deferred, except for national and international level competitions already scheduled but no audience will be allowed. RTPCR/ RAT tests have been made compulsory for all players and officials every third day.
No lockdown says CM Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a statement said that the government is not considering complete lockdown in the State but strict action will be taken against those defying the norms issued by the government.
