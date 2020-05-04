Covid-19: No fresh case reported in Kerala on May 3

Kerala has just seen another day pass without a single fresh Covid-19 case being reported on Sunday (May 3) even as one patient recovered from the infection the same day. KK Shailaja, Minister of of Health and Social Justice identified the patient testing negative as a native of Kasaragod district under treatment in Kannur.

The total number of recovered cases in the state is 401 and 95 patients are still under treatment in different hospitals.

Currently, 21,720 persons with symptoms are under surveillance in different districts, of which 21,332 are at homes and 388 quarantined in hospitals. Sixty-three persons were hospitalised on Sunday alone.

The total number of samples sent for testing till date are 32,217 of which 31,611 samples have shown no infection.

As part of sentinel surveillance, 2,391 samples have been collected separately from people in the high-risk group - healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public contacts, and tested. Out of these, 1,683 samples have tested negative.

Four new places in the State were declared as hotspots today - one each in Wayanad and Idukki districts, and two in Ernakulam. This takes their total number in the state 84, the minister said.

Meanwhile on Monday, with a few restrictions being lifted, check-posts at the inter-state border are bracing to receive Keralites trapped in neighbouring states during the lockdown. Expansive facilities have been set up for checking the health status of each of the 12,000-odd persons expected to stream into the state on each of the next three-four days. Those showing symptoms would be ferried to their homes in ambulances at their cost.

Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Sunday, May 3)

District Total number under observation Home quarantines In hospitals New admissions on May 3 No of deaths Thiruvananthapuram 2696 2632 64 8 1 Kollam 1735 1719 16 2 Pathanamthitta 127 122 5 2 Idukki 1612 1595 17 1 Kottayam 1721 1703 18 0 Alappuzha 1283 1279 4 0 Ernakulam 907 880 27 1 1 Thrissur 947 934 13 3 Palakkad 3036 2989 47 10 Malappuram 1591 1563 28 7 Kozhikode 1047 1015 32 13 1 Wayanad 841 835 6 3 Kannur 2544 2462 82 7 Kasaragod 1633 1604 29 6 Total 21,720 21,332 388 63 Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State 453 Number of recovered 358 3

