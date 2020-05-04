Covid-19: No fresh case reported in Kerala on May 3

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Kerala has just seen another day pass without a single fresh Covid-19 case being reported on Sunday (May 3) even as one patient recovered from the infection the same day. KK Shailaja, Minister of of Health and Social Justice identified the patient testing negative as a native of Kasaragod district under treatment in Kannur.
The total number of recovered cases in the state is 401 and 95 patients are still under treatment in different hospitals.
Currently, 21,720 persons with symptoms are under surveillance in different districts, of which 21,332 are at homes and 388 quarantined in hospitals. Sixty-three persons were hospitalised on Sunday alone.
The total number of samples sent for testing till date are 32,217 of which 31,611 samples have shown no infection.
As part of sentinel surveillance, 2,391 samples have been collected separately from people in the high-risk group - healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public contacts, and tested. Out of these, 1,683 samples have tested negative.
Four new places in the State were declared as hotspots today - one each in Wayanad and Idukki districts, and two in Ernakulam. This takes their total number in the state 84, the minister said.
Meanwhile on Monday, with a few restrictions being lifted, check-posts at the inter-state border are bracing to receive Keralites trapped in neighbouring states during the lockdown. Expansive facilities have been set up for checking the health status of each of the 12,000-odd persons expected to stream into the state on each of the next three-four days. Those showing symptoms would be ferried to their homes in ambulances at their cost.
Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Sunday, May 3)
District
Total number under observation
Home quarantines
In hospitals
New admissions on May 3
No of deaths
Thiruvananthapuram
2696
2632
64
8
1
Kollam
1735
1719
16
2
Pathanamthitta
127
122
5
2
Idukki
1612
1595
17
1
Kottayam
1721
1703
18
0
Alappuzha
1283
1279
4
0
Ernakulam
907
880
27
1
1
Thrissur
947
934
13
3
Palakkad
3036
2989
47
10
Malappuram
1591
1563
28
7
Kozhikode
1047
1015
32
13
1
Wayanad
841
835
6
3
Kannur
2544
2462
82
7
Kasaragod
1633
1604
29
6
Total
21,720
21,332
388
63
Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State
453
Number of recovered
358
3
Update on district-wise number of confirmed cases (May 3)
District
No of confirmed cases
Thiruvananthapuram
2
Kollam
12
Pathanamthitta
1
Alappuzha
-
Kottayam
18
Idukki
12
Ernakulam
-
Thrissur
-
Palakkad
1
Malappuram
2
Kozhikode
4
Wayanad
1
Kannur
37
Kasaragod
5
Total
95
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...