Covid-19: No fresh case reported in Kerala on May 3

Our Bureau Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on May 04, 2020 Published on May 04, 2020

Kerala has just seen another day pass without a single fresh Covid-19 case being reported on Sunday (May 3) even as one patient recovered from the infection the same day. KK Shailaja, Minister of of Health and Social Justice identified the patient testing negative as a native of Kasaragod district under treatment in Kannur.

The total number of recovered cases in the state is 401 and 95 patients are still under treatment in different hospitals.

Currently, 21,720 persons with symptoms are under surveillance in different districts, of which 21,332 are at homes and 388 quarantined in hospitals. Sixty-three persons were hospitalised on Sunday alone.

The total number of samples sent for testing till date are 32,217 of which 31,611 samples have shown no infection.

As part of sentinel surveillance, 2,391 samples have been collected separately from people in the high-risk group - healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public contacts, and tested. Out of these, 1,683 samples have tested negative.

Four new places in the State were declared as hotspots today - one each in Wayanad and Idukki districts, and two in Ernakulam. This takes their total number in the state 84, the minister said.

Meanwhile on Monday, with a few restrictions being lifted, check-posts at the inter-state border are bracing to receive Keralites trapped in neighbouring states during the lockdown. Expansive facilities have been set up for checking the health status of each of the 12,000-odd persons expected to stream into the state on each of the next three-four days. Those showing symptoms would be ferried to their homes in ambulances at their cost.

Covid-19: Snapshot from Kerala (As on Sunday, May 3)

District

Total number under observation

Home quarantines

In hospitals

New admissions on May 3

No of deaths

Thiruvananthapuram

2696

2632

64

8

1

Kollam

1735

1719

16

2

Pathanamthitta

127

122

5

2

Idukki

1612

1595

17

1

Kottayam

1721

1703

18

0

Alappuzha

1283

1279

4

0

Ernakulam

907

880

27

1

1

Thrissur

947

934

13

3

Palakkad

3036

2989

47

10

Malappuram

1591

1563

28

7

Kozhikode

1047

1015

32

13

1

Wayanad

841

835

6

3

Kannur

2544

2462

82

7

Kasaragod

1633

1604

29

6

Total

21,720

21,332

388

63

Total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in State

453

Number of recovered

358

3

Update on district-wise number of confirmed cases (May 3)

District

No of confirmed cases

Thiruvananthapuram

2

Kollam

12

Pathanamthitta

1

Alappuzha

-

Kottayam

18

Idukki

12

Ernakulam

-

Thrissur

-

Palakkad

1

Malappuram

2

Kozhikode

4

Wayanad

1

Kannur

37

Kasaragod

5

Total

95

Published on May 04, 2020
Kerala
coronavirus
