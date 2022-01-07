Covid-19: No rise in hospitalisation, oxygen consumption despite increase in new cases, says Maharashtra Minister

Despite a rise in the number of Covid-19 infected patients in the State and Mumbai, there is no rise in hospitalisation and oxygen consumption, said Rajesh Tope, State Home Minister.

.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Tope said the State government is considering imposing more restrictions on “ non –essential” activities to curb the spread of the virus.

“ Whether it is Mumbai or other places. Hospitalisation is less and there is no rise in consumption of oxygen. We insist on vaccination for young and senior citizens” said Tope adding that the government was closely observing the situation.

He said that avoiding crowds in public places is the main task before the government and Chief Minister will take a call on additional restrictions.

Tope said that schools in Mumbai were closed because parents were panicked as the positivity rate in the city went up to 25-30 per cent. He said that in cities like Mumbai and Pune, the positivity rate is high, and hence schools are closed. There is no need for the closure of schools in other districts as the positivity rate is not high, he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar speaking to reporters said there would be no lockdown.