Covid-19: Number of new cases in Tamil Nadu drops further to 25,317

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
The number of new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued to decline with 25,317 new cases reported on Wednesday (26,513 on Tuesday).
For the sixth consecutive day, the number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged following treatment was higher than the daily number of new coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, 32,263 Covid-19 patients were discharged to take the active cases to 2,88,702.
Samples tested were 1,74,329 and 483 deaths were registered.
Coimbatore continues to report more cases than Chennai with 3,061 new infectious, against Chennai’s 2,217. Erode reported 1,488; Tiruppur 1,252; Salem 1,290 and the rest of the other districts had less than 1,000 cases, according to the State Health and Welfare Ministry data.
Some good news for Coimbatore - it appeared to have reached its peak and active cases reduced on Wednesday to 39,112 from 40,570 on Tuesday. Active cases on Wednesday started negative growth after 34 days, with 10 days growth at 24 per cent. On Wednesday, the daily new cases stood at 3,061, according to Covid data analyst Vijayanand in a tweet.
Tamil Nadu’s test positivity rate declined to 15.5 per cent on Wednesday and Chennai’s declined below 8 per cent. Testing is consistently at 1.56 - 1.63 lakhs for Tamil Nadu and 30,000 for Chennai. Chennai’s active cases dropped below 30,000 today at 29,826 and Tamil Nadu’s was at 2,88,702, he said.
On Wednesday, 54,840 persons were vaccinated as against 98,183 on Tuesday.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...