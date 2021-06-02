Covid-19: Number of new cases in Tamil Nadu drops further to 25,317

The number of new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued to decline with 25,317 new cases reported on Wednesday (26,513 on Tuesday).

For the sixth consecutive day, the number of Covid-19 positive persons discharged following treatment was higher than the daily number of new coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, 32,263 Covid-19 patients were discharged to take the active cases to 2,88,702.

Samples tested were 1,74,329 and 483 deaths were registered.

Coimbatore continues to report more cases than Chennai with 3,061 new infectious, against Chennai’s 2,217. Erode reported 1,488; Tiruppur 1,252; Salem 1,290 and the rest of the other districts had less than 1,000 cases, according to the State Health and Welfare Ministry data.

Some good news for Coimbatore - it appeared to have reached its peak and active cases reduced on Wednesday to 39,112 from 40,570 on Tuesday. Active cases on Wednesday started negative growth after 34 days, with 10 days growth at 24 per cent. On Wednesday, the daily new cases stood at 3,061, according to Covid data analyst Vijayanand in a tweet.

Tamil Nadu’s test positivity rate declined to 15.5 per cent on Wednesday and Chennai’s declined below 8 per cent. Testing is consistently at 1.56 - 1.63 lakhs for Tamil Nadu and 30,000 for Chennai. Chennai’s active cases dropped below 30,000 today at 29,826 and Tamil Nadu’s was at 2,88,702, he said.

On Wednesday, 54,840 persons were vaccinated as against 98,183 on Tuesday.