Covid-19: Number of new cases in TN drops a shade to 1,896

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined marginally to 1,896 on Sunday (1,916 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections in the state to 25,88,781.
After 1,842 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,458.
The number of deaths registered was 23 and 1,57,587 samples were tested.
Chennai reported 216 new cases (219 on Saturday), while Coimbatore reported 225 (223). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.
Chennai, Thiruvarur and Erode districts have shown a consistent upward trend of Covid19 cases for three weeks now. There is a need to identify the clusters and hot spots. Step up surveillance, testing, tracing, vaccination and wear mask, tweeted Prabhdeep Kaur, an ICMR scientist.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...