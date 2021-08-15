National

Covid-19: Number of new cases in TN drops a shade to 1,896

Chennai | Updated on August 15, 2021

Chennai report 216 new cases, Coimbatore 225

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined marginally to 1,896 on Sunday (1,916 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections in the state to 25,88,781.

After 1,842 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 20,458.

The number of deaths registered was 23 and 1,57,587 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 216 new cases (219 on Saturday), while Coimbatore reported 225 (223). In all the other districts, the number of daily cases was less than 200.

Chennai, Thiruvarur and Erode districts have shown a consistent upward trend of Covid19 cases for three weeks now. There is a need to identify the clusters and hot spots. Step up surveillance, testing, tracing, vaccination and wear mask, tweeted Prabhdeep Kaur, an ICMR scientist.

Published on August 15, 2021

