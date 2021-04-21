Covid-19: On rising demand, Maharashtra asks Centre to provide 500 MT of oxygen

Currently, 1,250 MT of oxygen is being produced in Maharashtra and 300 MT is brought from other States. Considering the rising demand, the State government has asked the Centre to provide 500 MT of oxygen to Maharashtra from other States, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a statement.

He said that State has 6.85 lakh active Covid-19 patients, of which 10-15 per cent might need oxygen. “ Currently, 1,250 MT of oxygen produced in the State is being completely used for medical reasons. The state is getting 300 MT oxygen from Jamnagar, Bhilai and Bellary. The State government has asked to augment this supply to 500 MT” said Tope.

He said that the 1,550 MT of oxygen used in the State is being distributed under Food and Drug Administration Department and District Collectors.

There are six spots in the State where oxygen is produced but cannot be transported as there are no bottling plants. The government is checking the possibility of setting up 500-bed temporary hospitals at these six places, including Pen, Thal, Wardha, Khaparkheda, Paras and Parali.

Tope added that the State would accelerate vaccination for the age group 18- 44 from May 1, and there will be no shortage of funds.