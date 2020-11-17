Covid-19: Only 30% patients are symptomatic in Telangana

Only 30 per cent of the Covid-19-infected patients in Telangana are found to be symptomatic. About 70 per cent of the 2,58,828 patients who are infected with the viral infection so far are asymptomatic.

The State reported 952 new Covid-19 positive cases and three Covid-19 related deaths on Monday.

As many as 1,602 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,43,686, according to a media bulletin released on Tuesday.

The recovery rate continues to improve, with 94.14 per cent of all the infected people having recovered from the infection. The State’s recovery rate is higher than the national average of 93.4 per cent.

After two days of testing less, the State has slightly increased the sample size to 38,245. This, however, is smaller than the daily average testing size of over 50,000 samples.

The State now has 13,732 active cases, with 11,313 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 150 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 77 cases and Bhadradri Kothagudem with 71 cases.