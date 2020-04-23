Covid-19: Over 1 lakh families in Chennai’s containment zones to get Neelavembu, Kabasura packets

Over a lakh families in Chennai containment zones will get ‘Neelavembu’ and ‘Kabasura’ packets to boost their immunity levels. This comes after Chennai was reported to have the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases (i.e 373 out of the total 1,69) in the entire State of Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a scheme -Arogyam to boost the immunity of the people of Tamil Nadu and handed over packets of ‘Nilavembu kudineer’ and ‘Kabasura kudineer’ on the advice of medical experts, said a government release.

The State government clarified that the Neelavembu and Kabasura is not to cure CoronoVirus but to develop immunity.