National

Covid-19: Over 1 lakh families in Chennai’s containment zones to get Neelavembu, Kabasura packets

Chennai | Updated on April 23, 2020 Published on April 23, 2020

Over a lakh families in Chennai containment zones will get ‘Neelavembu’ and ‘Kabasura’ packets to boost their immunity levels. This comes after Chennai was reported to have the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases (i.e 373 out of the total 1,69) in the entire State of Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a scheme -Arogyam to boost the immunity of the people of Tamil Nadu and handed over packets of ‘Nilavembu kudineer’ and ‘Kabasura kudineer’ on the advice of medical experts, said a government release.

The State government clarified that the Neelavembu and Kabasura is not to cure CoronoVirus but to develop immunity.

Published on April 23, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Form detailed exit strategy in the remaining period of lockdown: CWC