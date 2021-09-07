Covid-19: Over 1.13 crore people vaccinated on September 6

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Over 1.13 crore people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday with the vaccination tally nearing 70 crore, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data as of September 7, 7 am, 1,13,53,571 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 82,08,620 received their first shot of the vaccine while 31,44,951 received their second jab.
69,90,62,776 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far including 53,47,15,823 first doses and 16,43,46,953 second doses.
Among the States, Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having surpassed the 8-crore mark with 8,08,78,135 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,34,90,364 total doses administered and Gujarat with 4,97,75,973 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, having administered 6,76,73,551 first doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,60,34,724 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,01,52,852 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops the list having administered 1,74,55,640 jabs. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,32,04,584 doses and Gujarat with 1,30,20,258 doses.
The country’s coronavirus infection tally stood at over 33 million. As per the official data, active case load stands at 3,92,864, down by 12,010 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 42,942 to 3,22,24,937. 290 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,41,042.
