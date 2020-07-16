Covid-19: Over 1.56 lakh persons infected so far in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 4,549 more coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 1.56 lakh.

The number of active cases stood at 46,714 with 5,106 persons discharged after treatment.

On Thursday 45,888 samples (record high so far) were tested totalling 17.82 lakh tests so far.

The total number of fatalities due to the virus increased by 69 to a total of 2,236.

Chennai reported 1,157 new cases (1,712 discharged) to take the total infections in the city to 82,128. However,the number of active cases was 15,038.

Among other districts, Tiruvallur reported the sharpest spike so far with 526 cases, followed by Chengalpattu (179), Dindigul (126), Kanyakumari (146), Madurai (267), Ranipet (145), Tiruvannamali (212), Thoothukudi (171), Tirunelveli (130), Vellore (253), Villupuram (105), and Virudhunagar (145), Tiruchi (94) and Ramanathapuram (90), says a health ministry data.