Covid-19: Over 56,000 people under surveillance in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said over 56,000 people who came in contact with COVID-19 suspected cases have been put under surveillance.

Till date around 56,595 people have been put under surveillance, including 7,784 people in home quarantine, 270 in hospital quarantine, 260 in hospital isolation and 30,228 under home surveillance, an official bulletin said. Besides, 18,049 persons have completed their surveillance period of 28 days, it said.

Meanwhile, 22 new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the union territory on Wednesday, of which 18 are from Kashmir division and four from Jammu division, the bulletin said.

It said the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 300.

Of these 300 cases, 260 are active, 36 have recovered and four have died, according to the daily media bulletin on the coronavirus pandemic.

So far 4,871 samples have tested negative, it said.

The district-wise break-up of Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir is as follows: Srinagar registered 76 positive cases, of which 64 are active, 11 have recovered and one died; Bandipora, 56 positive cases, of which 45 are active, 10 have recovered and one died; Baramulla has 42 positive cases, of these 41 are active and one died; in Kupwara, all 25 positive cases are active, while Shopian has 14 cases, 12 of which are active and two have recovered; Ganderbal has 13 active positive cases; Budgam has 11 positive cases, eight of which are active and three have recovered; Kulgam has five active positive cases; Pulwama has two active positive cases and one has recovered; while Anantnag district has only one active positive case.

The bulletin said Jammu has 26 positive cases, of which 23 are active and three have recovered. It said of the 20 positive cases in Udhampur, 15 are active, four have recovered and one has died. Rajouri has three positive cases, of which two are active, and one has recovered. Samba district has reported four positive cases till now, all of which are active and Kisthwar’s only case has recovered, the bulletin said.