Covid-19: Pankajakasthuri claims success in clinical trials

Thiruvananthapuram-based Pankajakasthuri Herbals India has announced ‘significant success’ in their efforts to find a treatment for the novel coronavirus patients with completion of the clinical trials for its tablet, ZingiVir-H as an add-on therapy for the pandemic.

The clinical trials were conducted on 116 patients infected by Covid-19 at medical colleges across the country, with 58 being administered ZingiVir-H and the rest given a placebo.

The studies found that 58 patients treated with the herbo-mineral drug, ZingiVir-H, had recovered and reported a negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) recovery in an average of five days while others took an average of eight days to recover.

First herb-mineral drug

The clinical trials have been carried out based on guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation and the final results have been submitted to the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) for approval.

Dr J Hareendran Nair, Founder and MD of PKHIL, and Pankajakasthuri Herbal Research Foundation, said that it is a matter of pride and honour to announce that ZingiVir-H would be able to provide much-needed assistance and help to Covid-19 patients.

The clinical studies took place at KR Hospital, Mysuru, Karnataka; RCSM Medical College and CPR Hospital, Kolhapur, Maharashtra; Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, Tamil Nadu: and ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad, Haryana, Dr Nair said.

Seeks support

“We wanted to test the efficacy of the drug, comprising seven ingredients, on patients in various hospitals across the country. This has further strengthened our belief that Ayurveda-based drugs can play a vital role in the fight against Covid-19. We will soon announce the results of the ongoing clinical trial with standalone treatment on 135 patients”, he added.

“When millions of people suffering from this disease and are in hospitals battling the virus, I would like to urge the Ministry of AYUSH to support scientifically backed modern Ayurveda-based treatments and drugs that have long-lasting benefits and can help save lives. Pankajakasthuri is equipped to scale up and meet the requirements of the nation, once necessary approvals are issued by the Ministry.”

Pankajakasthuri had submitted the first reports of ZingiVir-H to Ministry of AYUSH at the end of June 2020, while the interim report of 42 patients examined by a peer review committee was submitted on July 8 and the primary endpoint result of 116 patients was submitted to on July 24, Dr Nair said.

The company is expecting a final decision from the Ministry soon.