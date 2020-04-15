Covid-19: PGIM MF donates ₹20 lakh to make low-cost ventilators

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
PGIM India Mutual Fund and its employees will contribute ₹20 lakh to ‘Project Breath of Hope’, an effort led by Kerala government to produce fully indigenous mechanical ventilators at ₹15,000 per piece.
The amount provided by the fund house comprises ₹10 lakh each by employee and the company.
The project has successfully created a prototype and is preparing to get into rapid production now.
PGIM India Mutual Fund has provided a financial support of over 10 per cent of the overall cost towards the project to help accelerate the process of production in the first phase.
The objective of the project is to design, develop and manufacture 5,000 indigenous mechanical ventilators in the next couple of weeks and deploy them in designated hospitals in rural areas. The project utilised the Fab Labs and the hardware start-up ecosystem in the State to invent and design the prototype and has selected a company to produce the ventilators.
The project will also offer the design solution to other interested manufacturers in an open-source ecosystem so that this low-cost product can be manufactured locally in sufficient quantities in the future.
Ajit Menon, CEO, PGIM India, said the country needs to ramp up its healthcare capacities and sufficient availability of ventilators will be a critical last line of defence and a life-saving need in the fight against Covid.
The Kerala Startup Mission’s initiative to produce low-cost indigenous ventilators interesting given its potential to not only augment the supply of ventilators in the country but also the collaborative, open source way it is being done, he said.
Project Breath of Hope is a collaborative effort of Kerala Startup Mission - Government of Kerala’s Nodal Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship - the State Health Department, various start-up companies and the Super Fab Labs set up in the state in partnership with the famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...