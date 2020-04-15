Covid-19: PGIM MF donates ₹20 lakh to make low-cost ventilators

PGIM India Mutual Fund and its employees will contribute ₹20 lakh to ‘Project Breath of Hope’, an effort led by Kerala government to produce fully indigenous mechanical ventilators at ₹15,000 per piece.

The amount provided by the fund house comprises ₹10 lakh each by employee and the company.

The project has successfully created a prototype and is preparing to get into rapid production now.

PGIM India Mutual Fund has provided a financial support of over 10 per cent of the overall cost towards the project to help accelerate the process of production in the first phase.

The objective of the project is to design, develop and manufacture 5,000 indigenous mechanical ventilators in the next couple of weeks and deploy them in designated hospitals in rural areas. The project utilised the Fab Labs and the hardware start-up ecosystem in the State to invent and design the prototype and has selected a company to produce the ventilators.

Open-source ecosystem

The project will also offer the design solution to other interested manufacturers in an open-source ecosystem so that this low-cost product can be manufactured locally in sufficient quantities in the future.

Ajit Menon, CEO, PGIM India, said the country needs to ramp up its healthcare capacities and sufficient availability of ventilators will be a critical last line of defence and a life-saving need in the fight against Covid.

The Kerala Startup Mission’s initiative to produce low-cost indigenous ventilators interesting given its potential to not only augment the supply of ventilators in the country but also the collaborative, open source way it is being done, he said.

Project Breath of Hope is a collaborative effort of Kerala Startup Mission - Government of Kerala’s Nodal Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship - the State Health Department, various start-up companies and the Super Fab Labs set up in the state in partnership with the famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology.