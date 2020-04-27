Covid-19: PM Modi holds meeting CM, discusses staggered exit from countrywide lockdown

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a video conference with Chief Ministers to discuss the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has been under a lockdown since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus, amid indications that the interaction would also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.
This is Modi’s fourth interaction with CMs since March 22, when he discussed coronavirus situation and steps taken by the Centre and the States to contain the pandemic.
Two days later on March 24, Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. He extended the lockdown by 19 days on April 14, the last day of the initial three week shutdown, till May 3.
Sources in the government had on Sunday indicated that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the Prime Minister and CMs could also focus on a “graded” exit from the lockdown.
In a tweet on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office said Modi and the Chief Ministers will be discussing aspects relating to the COVID-19 situation.
In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that India is in the middle of a ‘yudh’ (war), and asserted that people have to continue being careful and take precautions.
His note of caution came amidst gradual exemptions being granted by the Centre and states to revive economic activities.
“I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard,” Modi said while referring to a popular Hindi idiom ‘Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati’ (disaster strikes when you lower your concentration).
The Centre and the State governments have been giving gradual exemptions to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to people as some states want further relaxation in areas which have seen few or no coronavirus cases.
