Covid-19: Pune announces ₹1-crore life insurance cover to health department staff

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a life insurance cover of ₹1 crore as well as a job to a family member of its staff who succumb to coronavirus while performing duty towards containment of the disease in the city.
City Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the medical staff, conservancy staff, and non-medical staff has been performing its duty coming in direct contact with infected and suspected patients. “All of them are risking their lives while performing their duties and Pune Municipal Corporation will provide the insurance cover of ₹1 crore. The civic body will also provide a job to those who succumb while performing their duties,” he said.
The city has 168 infected patients and the death toll rose to 20 on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the disease. On Wednesday, 10 deaths were reported from Pune district.
Meanwhile, the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) has collaborated with the PMC to develop an integrated data dashboard in the city’s efforts to fight the global pandemic of coronavirus.
Each case of the city has been mapped using geo-spatial information systems and the city administration is monitoring the areas and creating buffer zones where patients were diagnosed positive with Covid-19 infection.
Using heat-mapping technologies and predictive analytics, the city administration will develop a containment plan and the containment zones get reflected on the dashboard.
The healthcare operations at the city’s Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital are tracked at this facility. The Smart City’s integrated dashboard also monitors the quarantine facilities and tracks the health of suspected patients and their contacts placed under home quarantine.
