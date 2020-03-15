Covid 19: Railways tells passengers to bring own blankets

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
If you are travelling via a long-distance train, bring your own bedsheets and blankets. In the wake of coronavirus, the Western and Central railways have decided not to provide blankets in AC coaches. The Railways has also decided to take out curtains from the trains till further order.
The Indian Railways has 18 zones. The Western and Central Railways are both headquartered in Mumbai.
A Western Railway PRO said in a statement on Sunday said that blankets and curtains in AC coaches to be withdrawn as they are not washed every trip. “In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), blankets and curtains should be immediately withdrawn from service until further orders.”
“Passengers should be advised to bring their own blankets in their own interest. Wide publicly should be given to this effect. Some quantity of additional bedsheets may be kept for any emergencies,” he added.
The Central Railway authorities have also issued a similar statement, stating that other items in the bedroll, including bed sheets, towels, and pillow covers, are washed every day. A notice stating the same will be put up in all coaches.
A Central Railway PRO has asked all railway personnel to sanitise and clean all coaches and maintenance depots thoroughly since they are in public contact and there is a chance that the virus could spread.
The personnel have been strictly instructed to clean all coach fittings, windows, handles, electrical points, dustbins and snack trays among others.
“Pest/ Rodent control measures wherever needed are being intensified. Intensive cleaning including steam cleaning will be ensured in Pantry Cars,” the statement added. “Special focus is being given to intensive cleaning of toilets, including washbasins, toilet seat with hot water jet cleaning for better efficacy.”
On-board house-keeping staff has also been provided with liquid soap, napkin rolls, disinfectant chemicals for frequent service especially toilet + washbasin cleaning and dustbin clearance.
“Attendants are advised to maintain a vigil for any passenger with cold/cough symptoms and segregate the linen items used by such passengers. Such linen items will be separately washed and put through a hot temperature soak cycle.”
