Kejriwal to hold Covid meeting in noon, cases cross record 1.68 lakh in past 24 hrs

India’s active Covid-19 cases breached the 12 lakh mark at 12,01,009 for the first time even as the country’s daily case spike hit a new high of 1,68,912 in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday.
The country’s daily case additions stood at 1,52,879 in the previous day.
The cumulative cases number stand at 1,35,27,717 of which total recoveries are 1,21,56,529; and the death toll has increased to 1,70,179 with 904 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry website.
Amid rapid rise in Covid cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened a special meeting at 12 noon to review the Covid-19 situation, sources said. The AAP government is widely expected to take a call on whether to go in for a lockdown or not even as Kejriwal has not been in favour of any such move. On Sunday, Delhi reported over 10,700 cases, the highest ever daily addition of new infections since Covid-19 outbreak last year.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.45 crore on Monday with 10,45,28,565 shots given till 8 am. Total of 29,33,418 vaccine shots were given on Monday till 8 am.
Among all the States, Maharashtra has been consistently reporting the highest infection cases of coronavirus and on Monday it recorded 63,294 cases, while Uttar Pradesh also reported its highest single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year at 15,276 cases, followed by Delhi at 10,774, Chhattisgarh at 10,521 and Karnataka at 7,572 cases.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday put a ban on export of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the Covid situation improves in the country. There are 11.08 lakh active cases and they are steadily rising which has led to sudden rise in demand for the ‘Injection Remdesivr’ used in the Covid treatment, according to the government’s statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted that from today ‘Tika Utsav’ will be started and it will run till April 14. During this period the government aims to provide maximum inoculation to the people.
