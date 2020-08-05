Covid-19: Recoveries catch up in Kerala, but new cases stay above 1,000

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Kerala recorded 1,083 new daily cases of Covid-19 even as 1,021 patients under treatment recovered on Tuesday, a day that saw the police swing into action in different parts of the State as part of a new disease containment strategy announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with a mandate to rein in the unbridled spread through contact in a week’s time.
The Chief Minister has sought to describe this strategy as being implemented with the active support of health professionals and workers, but clearly failed to buy peace with the latter who feel that the move is neither ethical nor provides a logical approach to dealing with a public health problem, which is far from being a regular law and order issue.
On Tuesday, out of the 1,021 new cases , as many as 902 were infected through contact, with the source in at least 71 cases unknown. This has been a worrying trend for the most part of July that saw the State government admitting that community transmission has taken place in at least two clusters in the densely populated coastal regions of Thiruvananthapuram.
The death toll is now at 87 and not too far away from the three-figure mark, something way beyond what the State administration had bargained for. In an open critique of his own administration, the Chief Minister had said on Monday that the State is paying now for some inexplicable and unpardonable sloth that had crept into its Covid-19 defence midway.
As on this (Wednesday) morning, the active cases are 11,540; total confirmed cases till date at 27,956; and recovered, 16,299. Confirmed cases per million is 795.9 (national average 1,435); recovery ratio at 58.3 per cent; case fatality ratio at 0.3 per cent; and average growth rate at 4.8 per cent. Tests per million have drastically improved to close to 25,000.
The Covid-19 dashboard maintained by the State Health Department showed that the graph of recoveries trending up above that of active cases, which appears to be plateauing around the 1,000-mark for the time being. The highest daily maximum of new cases at 1,310 was reported on July 31, eight days after the 1,000-mark was breached first on July 22.
On Tuesday, there were 1,45,062 persons under observation across the State, with 1,34,140 at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 10,922 in hospitals. Tuesday saw 1,241 people being hospitalised. A total of 8,58,960 samples have been sent for testing till date (way below those by neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which boasts a figure close to a whopping 29 lakh).
Tuesday also saw Nobel laureate Venkatraman ‘Venki’ Ramakrishnan commending Kerala’s efforts in fighting the pandemic. It is a model for others States when it comes to literacy, women's rights and public health, he said during a session of the Kerala Dialogue, a series of conversations that attempts to rethink and re-imagine development of a world disrupted by the pandemic.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) jumped 6.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...