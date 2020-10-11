Covid-19 recoveries in TN surge past 6-lakh mark

The number of recoveries from coronavirus in Tamil Nadu crossed the 6-lakh mark to touch 6,02,038 after 5,005 Covid-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

At this rate, the number of recoveries will overtake the total number of infections in the next few days.

The milestone came on a day when an additional 5,015 coronavirus cases were reported in the State to take the total number of infections to 6,56,385. Active cases stood at 44,095.

There were 65 deaths and 90,107 samples tested.

Chennai added 1,250 cases, with 1,070 discharged and 19 deaths to leave the number of active cases in the city at 13,751.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of new cases include Coimbatore - 389, Salem - 294 and Chengalpattu - 258, according to health ministry data.