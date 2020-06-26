Covid-19: Recovery rate in Maharashtra edges up to 52.4%

The Maharashtra government has reported a marginal rise in the number of patients getting cured of the Covid infection. Until Thursday evening the recovery rate in the State had reached 52.42 per cent while on Wednesday the rate was 51 per cent.

A press statement released by the State Health Department said till date 77,453 patients had been discharged after full recovery.

On the other hand, 4,841 new cases in the State were reported on Thursday. The pandemic also claimed 192 deaths on Thursday, with a fatality rate of 4.69 per cent. ·

Out of 8.48 lakh laboratory samples, 1,47,740 tested positive (17.42 per cent). Currently, 5,56,428 people are in home quarantine and 33,952 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said in an earlier statement that the recovery rate of the patients in the State is around 51 per cent and the number of cured patients is higher than the total number of active patients currently undergoing treatment. For the last several days, the recovery rate has been consistently at 50 per cent, he added.