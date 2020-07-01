Covid-19: Recovery rate in Maharashtra touches 52.2%

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra reached 52.2 per cent on Tuesday; 4,878 new patients have been diagnosed with the viral infection, and at present 75,979 patients are undergoing treatment in the State, informed Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a press statement.

Of the 75,979 active cases in the State on Tuesday, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and peri-urban areas around MMR, consisting of Mumbai city, Thane city, Palghar and Raigad alone accounted for 55,707 patients.

The hospitals also discharged 1,951 patients, bringing the total number to 90,911. Of the 9.66 lakh samples sent to various pathology laboratories in the State till date, 1.74 lakh samples have been tested positive (18.7 per cent). There are 5.78 lakh people in home quarantine and 38,866 in institutional quarantine, the statement said.

The State also recorded 245 deaths of infected patients, at a death rate of 4.49 per cent.