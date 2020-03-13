Covid-19: Kerala reports two fresh cases taking total in state to 16

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
The relief from new Covid-19 infections proved short-lived in Kerala with two positive cases being reported in Kozhikode and Thrissur districts late on Thursday. But the state drew comfort from the fact that the existing vulnerable clusters in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam had not reported new cases.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told newspersons here that the two new cases were of a person from Kannur, who had arrived at the Kozhikode International Airport from Dubai, while the second, in Thrissur, had landed from Qatar. They have been admitted to isolation wards in the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in Kannur and the Thrissur General Hospital respectively. This takes the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state to 16.
Meanwhile, the district collector of Malappuram (under whose jurisdiction the Kozhikode International Airport falls), said the infected individual from Kannur had travelled to Kozhikode from Dubai on SpiceJet flight SG 54 on March 5. He has requested all passengers who travelled by the flight to call 0483-2737858 or 2737857 for guidance on health screening, to rule out any infection.
The Chief Minister, however, added a note of caution, pointing to a possible 17th carrier in the state, with a case in Thiruvananthapuram likely be confirmed, after the first sample had tested positive. It was being reconfirmed at the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha. This person, who is in isolation at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, had returned from Dubai and transited multiple nations, including Italy. The condition of all Covid-19 positive cases in various hospitals was satisfactory.
An elderly patient in Karnataka became the first person to die from Covid-infection in the country. Meanwhile health authorities in Kottayam district are relieved that the condition of the elderly couple, aged 93 and 89, at the Government Medical College had improved. They had contracted the virus from close family members who had travelled from Italy, but had skipped screening at the CIAL Airport in Kochi, and had travelled into the interior.
Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the two cases in Kozhikode and Thrissur and the potential case in Thiruvananthapuram are unconnected with the Pathanamthitta cluster. But shewarned that the state should brace for a spike in infections given the sheer number of Keralites abroad. All airports in the State had begun to report increased arrivals of passengers from Covid-infected nations. As on Thursday, the State had 4,180 persons under surveillance, of whom 290 are isolated in hospitals and 3,910 in home quarantine.
Chief Minister Vijayan said the State was going through a crucial situation that called for strengthened vigil not amounting to panic, responsible civic behaviour and strict adherence to the directives issued by authorities. The Health Department would focus on creating public awareness with respect to providing special care to to the elderly, who are vulnerable. Families should ensure that those with respiratory symptoms, especially relatives or visitors from abroad, did not come into contact with the elderly.
The government would deal strictly with people found to be harassing foreigners or taking unwarranted action against people under the pretext of Covid-19 vigilance, the Chief Minister added. The State government launched a mobile app, GOK Direct, on Thursday to disseminate information to people under observation, those travelling from abroad, and to make general announcements. The app is available for download on both the Android and App Store platforms. People can also contact help centres directly from the app. Feature phones will be supported through a text message alert system. The app has been developed by Qkopy, a start-up under the Kerala Startup Mission.
