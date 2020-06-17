Covid-19: Second field hospital inaugurated in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government has set up a second field hospital with 1,200 beds for Covidpatients, equipped with ICU and dialysis facilities at the BKC Ground in suburban Mumbai. It was for the first time that such an advanced facility was set up on an open ground in the state, a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said.

There are 108 beds in the ICU section of the hospital, with 12 beds having dialysis facilities. The BKC ground already has a fully functional 1,000-bed hospital, which was set up in May, the statement said.

BKC ground is a large contiguous land parcel belonging to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which is used to hold large public events. The State Government has also set up a 1,000-bed dedicated facility for Covid patients in an existing hospital in Thane.

The state Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, inaugurated the hospital today and handed it over to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Maharashtra has presented an innovative success story by building such a facility in such a short time.

Maharashtra was not behind the world in corona treatment. Nowhere else in the country had such an ICU facility been set up in a field hospital, he said.

The state government is also investigating the health of all individuals more than 55 years old and living in densely populated areas. The amount of oxygen in their blood was being measured so that preventive measures could be taken against coronavirus infection. The Chief Minister also mentioned the successful experiment of tracking and tracing in Malegaon and Dharavi, he added.