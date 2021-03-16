Covid-19 second wave: Maharashtra ramping up measures to enforce social distancing, mask-wearing

With the number of Covid patients rising at a rapid pace and the state bracing for a second wave of the pandemic, the Maharashtra Government is ramping up its measures to enforce social distancing and wearing masks in the state.

In Mumbai city, marshals have been appointed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for levying a fine of ₹200 on those who are seen violating major rule such as wearing masks in public places. Till March 15, the MCGM had collected ₹39.07 crore as a fine.

A senior Maharashtra Government official said that marshals could also be deployed in other urban cities to collect the fines. But a lot will depend on the local municipal authorities and their strategy to contain the rising cases.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan recently wrote a letter to the State’s Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, expressing disappointment over the measures undertaken to curb the coronavirus infection. A central delegation visited Maharashtra between March 7 and 11 and discussed the Covid situation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Seeks more vaccines

The State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has demanded 2.20 crore Covid vaccine doses from the Centre for the State’s ongoing inoculation drive. In a communication to Union Health Minister, he has requested a supply of 20 lakh doses per week.

The state is planning to immunise the 60-plus age group and 45-plus population with co-morbidities. It needs a supply of 2.20 crore doses of vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) during the next three-and-a-half months.

Until March 15, the total number of people vaccinated stood at 31.33 lakh.

